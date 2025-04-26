‘Not interested to play in India’: PAK opener clears air on Women’s World Cup controversy after Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistan booked their spot for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, after a sensational run in the recently concluded Qualifier. Pakistan’s qualification also confirmed that the tournament will be held in hybrid as their matches vs India will be played in a neutral venue. Pakistan, who are ranked ninth in ODI team rankings, bagged five wins in five fixtures, including victories against higher-ranked sides West Indies (sixth) and Bangladesh (eighth). Their qualification has created controversy as India is set to host the 2025 Women’s World Cup later this year. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has already confirmed that they won’t be travelling to the host’s country. Feroza Gull spoke on Pakistan not travelling to India for the 2025 Women's World Cup.(Twitter)

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Gull Feroza, who played three matches in the Qualifier as an opener, also confirmed her team’s stance on playing in India.

‘We are not playing in India’: Feroza Gull

Speaking to PakPassion, she was asked about not knowing where Pakistan will play the tournament.

“We know this much that we will play in Asian conditions and we are not playing in India. This is clear. Neither are we interested in playing in India,” she said.

“So, wherever it is played - hopefully in Sri Lanka or Dubai - those conditions are similar to the ones you get in Asia. The Qualifiers were at home, and the staff prepared tracks accordingly. Wherever the World Cup games are played, the conditions will be similar to those we have at home. So, our preparation will be according to that, and we are ready for that,” she added.

Especially since the Pahalgam terrorist attack this month, diplomatic relations between both India and Pakistan have taken a further hit. Also Feroza’s response came after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The attack’s responsibility has been claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba,

Even Neeraj Chopra found himself in controversy. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist had sent an invite to reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (from Pakistan) for his exclusive tournament NC Classic. The invite was sent before the attack. Chopra received abuse, criticism from fans on social media after the attack. Meanwhile, Nadeem also rejected the invitation, citing other commitments.

The Indian men’s team also didn’t travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy this year, and their matches, including the final, were played in Dubai.