MS Dhoni vents out frustration on CSK's 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed for over throw in rare show of anger

20-year-old Shaik Rasheed did not have the best of times of on the cricket field on Friday. The young Chennai Super Kings batter was dismissed for a golden duck in the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad after failing to counter a Mohammed Shami delivery, drew the ire of CSK captain MS Dhoni in the second half of the match. Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, speaks to teammate Matheesha Pathirana(AP)

Rasheed's unnecessary throw in the last ball of the 8th over of SRH's innings allowed Ishan Kishan to take an extra run. CSK all-rounder Sam Curran bowled a full delivery outside off, Kishan drove it and took off for a routine single. Rasheed, standing at extra cover, came charging in and had a shy at the non-striker's end where there was no one backing up.

The ball didn't hit the stumps and allowed Kishan to come back for a couple. Rasheed's reckless act did not sit well with Dhoni, who is generally not known for letting his emotions flow on the field. While changing ends, Dhoni was seen pointing towards his head while looking at Rasheed in a clear message to the youngster to use his brain before throwing the ball like that.

Rasheed, CSK's latest opener, has only managed to score 46 runs in four matches. It was another disappointing day for the CSK batters. Harshal, a fine exponent of the slower delivery and the knuckle ball, took 4 for 28 as Chennai Super Kings endured another poor outing with the bat and were bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

Despite getting assistance from the dew-laden surface, SRH made a heavy weather of the chase before finally knocking off the target in 18.4 overs.

Ishan Kishan (44 off 34 balls), after his brain fade against Mumbai Indians, played a responsible hand at the top before Kamindu Mendis (32 not out off 22 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19 not out off 13 balls) got the visitors two points with a 49-run stand. This was SRH's first win at this venue.

With six points from nine games, SRH's play-off qualification hangs by a thread as they need to win all their five matches and that too by a fair margin to end on 16 points, which is a safe cut-off.

SRH leapfrogged Rajasthan Royals to the eighth position in the 10-team table as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men remain at the bottom of the heap.

For CSK, their seventh defeat in nine games practically ends their hopes as they now need wins in the next five games and hope that the play-off cut-off remains at 14 for the fourth-placed team.