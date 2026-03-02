Not ‘justice for Samson’ but ‘justice by Samson’: Legends stunned by 'Kohli-like epic' that left Kolkata spellbound

India cricket legends were left in absolute awe on Sunday after Sanju Samson carved out a chasing masterclass at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata to book India’s semifinal berth. The opener scored an unbeaten 97 to dictate the pursuit of 196, sealing victory with five wickets in hand and four balls to spare. India's Sanju Samson (C) is congratulated by West Indies' captain Shai Hope (L) for his team's win at the end of their T20 World Cup Super Eights match (AFP)

The last 15 months have been a rollercoaster for Samson. He struck centuries in South Africa in 2024, then lost form, lost his opening slot amid a shift in India’s T20I plans, was dropped, returned as a late addition to the World Cup squad, struggled again, and found himself back on the bench. It seemed destined to be a repeat of 2024, until circumstances forced India to rethink their combination.

With a zen-like calmness, Samson never looked flustered despite the daunting target and the stakes. His 97 not out off 50 balls, studded with 12 fours and a six, carried India into the final four.

Sachin Tendulkar was particularly impressed with Samson’s composure.

“Semi-final spot on the line, and the boys handled it beautifully! Handling the final overs well in both innings gave us the edge. Sanju Samson’s calm presence at the crease was wonderful to watch. That kind of presence lifts a side. Brilliant effort from everyone. On to the semi-finals,” he wrote.

Yuvraj Singh hailed Samson’s champion mindset and resilience.

“Not many opportunities this #WorldCup, but when it mattered, Sanju stood tall and played the innings of his life. That’s the mindset of a champion! Stay ready, stay patient and never stop believing!” he posted.

Mohammad Kaif echoed the sentiment. “Sanju Samson proved iss duniyan mein der hai andher nahi. He kept trying, didn’t give up and delivered an epic knock when India needed it most.”

Irfan Pathan referenced the long-running social media campaign by Samson’s supporters, saying this was not “justice for Samson” but “justice by Samson.” He likened the innings to the kind Virat Kohli has built his reputation on.

“When you chase 200, you need a masterclass. Virat Kohli has delivered that for years. This was that kind of knock. Samson is different, he takes more risks and goes for big shots, which makes controlling him harder,” Pathan said.