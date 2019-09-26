Not rest, but multiple injuries behind MS Dhoni’s absence from Team India - Report

cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni is reportedly set to miss India’s upcoming home T20I series against Bangladesh in November as he has extended his break till November. But the reasons for Dhoni’s prolonged absence remains unclear and many are speculating whether the 2010 ICC World Cup winning skipper could be on the verge of calling it quits. But a recent report suggest that Dhoni is taking a break from cricket due to injuries that he suffered during the World Cup tournament earlier this year.

According to BCCI sources cited by The Indian Express, Dhoni went into the World Cup with an injured back which was aggravated as the tournament progressed. The right-handed batsman picked up a wrist injury during the World Cup, the report added.

Dhoni did not travel to West Indies along with the Indian cricket team after the World Cup tournament. He was also not a part of the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa at home. With the keeper expected to miss the Bangladesh series, the earliest he can now make a comeback to the Indian side will be when Windies visit India for a T20I series in December.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has defeated the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most admired men in India. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, Dhoni is the second most admired man in India, next only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sample size of the survey was 42,000 people from across 41 countries to create the list of most admired people in the world, with two separate categories for men and women.

While Modi emerged as the most admired man in India in 2019, ace boxer Mary Kom was rated as the most admired woman in the country.

According to the survey, Modi has an admiration rating of 15.66 per cent, followed by Dhoni with 8.58 per cent.

