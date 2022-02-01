Not Sachin Tendulkar or Ricky Ponting, Brett Lee names Proteas legend as ‘best cricketer ever’

Fresh from taking part in the Legends Cricket League and reviving the old cricketing folklore, Australia great Brett Lee joined Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar engaged in a fun chat. Both the greats were part of the T20 tournament, which was eventually won by World Giants, the team Lee was part of.

During the interaction, which is available on Akhtar's YouTube channel, Lee revisited his playing days and also named his favourite cricketer.

The Australian stated he hated bowling to India legend Sachin Tendulkar and revealed it was Muttiah Muralitharan, whom he didn't liked facing.

“I hated bowling to Sachin, because he was just so good. Great technique. I always found it hard to face spin, so someone like Muralitharan would have to be the bowler I wouldn't want to face. He was tough to face, I could never pick him,” said Lee.

Both Tendulkar and Lee are part of one of the best cricketing battles between the bat and the ball.

While the Indian surely have dominated many battles, Lee too has managed to push the batter on backfoot, dismissing him 14 times in his playing career.

Lee also stated that he enjoyed facing fast bowlers and picked South Africa legend Jacques Kallis as the “best cricketer”.

"I loved playing against fast bowlers. Jacques Kallis is the best all-rounder, no question. He is the best cricketer ever," said Lee.

The former Australia quick also expressed his love for India, calling the experience "brilliant". Lee was part of the Australian unit that won the ICC Champions Trophy in India in 2006.

"India's been brilliant to me, I've been so lucky. Playing in the subcontinent has been great, but I've spent most of my time in India because obviously there's a lot of opportunities over there. I want to come to Rawalpindi as well," he said.