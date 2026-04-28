‘Not time to panic’: Piyush Chawla warns Delhi Capitals’ dropped points may haunt playoff push

Delhi fans have endured a rollercoaster at the Arun Jaitley Stadium over the past few days. They saw Delhi Capitals post their highest-ever IPL total of 265 against PBKS, only to collapse to 75 against a ruthless Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling unit. Virat Kohli from ECB along with Devdutt Padikkal after winning the match during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals (Hindustan Times)

The Axar Patel-led side started the season strongly with back-to-back wins, but have managed just one victory in their next six matches as the playoff race heats up.

Former India spinner and commentator Piyush Chawla analysed DC’s recent performances and shared his perspective on their dip despite a bright start. He cautioned that it is “not the time to panic” and stressed the importance of unity within the group.

“There will be some panic around for sure, knowing the history of Delhi Capitals. But that’s not the right time now. They need to sit together, discuss, and start fresh—because they began the tournament really well, and it’s not like the team or their approach has suddenly changed in three weeks,” Chawla said on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show.

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There have already been instances where DC have been dominant but still dropped crucial points. This was evident in their clash against Gujarat Titans, when David Miller turned down a single with two needed off two balls, only for the team to lose by one run.

Earlier, against PBKS, despite heroics from KL Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 152 to power DC to 264, they fell short again as Shreyas Iyer led his side to a record chase with a match-winning 71 off 36 balls. Chawla warned that such dropped points could come back to haunt DC as the group stage reaches its climax.

“Later, in the business end of the tournament, when they look back, those two points could come back to haunt them if they fail to qualify,” he said.

He further emphasised the need for a positive dressing-room environment and backing each other during tough phases.

“Right now is the time to forget everything and move on. Play positive cricket and maintain a good environment because that plays a huge role. When things aren’t going your way, it’s very easy for teams to scatter and start pointing fingers,” Chawla added.

Chawla also pointed out that the responsibility lies heavily on Axar to keep the squad united and focused on controllables. He backed the side to bounce back, drawing parallels to last season when they started strongly but missed out on qualification.

“It’s about staying positive. The leader has to ensure everyone sticks together. We are not out of the tournament. We’ve done well before, but this year we need to change that and go out, express ourselves, and play with intent,” he concluded.

Axar now faces a significant challenge, with DC placed seventh after eight matches. How they respond to this slump could define his leadership, especially with a tough clash against Rajasthan Royals coming up.