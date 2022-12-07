'Not to forget there's a certain...who is likely to return in ODIs': Gavaskar's massive warning to KL Rahul, Iyer

With Team India's focus now shifting to the ODI World Cup next year, which will be played at home, the discussions around who should played where and who are the back-up options for each position, has already begun. The Rohit Sharma-led side too has begun auditioning for each role with India hoping to break their ICC drought at home next year. Amid the debate and discussion, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has fired a massive warning to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer pertaining to the possible return of a star player which could affect their chances of making the World Cup squad.

India's middle-order has plethora of options with Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav among other players auditioning for a place in the side besides the aforementioned two. But Iyer stands as one of the favourites to grab the spot after a splendid run in ODIs in 2022 where he scored 639 runs in 15 matches at 58.09 with one century and five fifties. Rahul, on the other hand, has played just eight ODIs this year, including the opener against Bangladesh on Sunday, where he scored 229 runs at 32.71 with two fifties.

Speaking to Sony Sports about the competition in the middle order, Gavaskar admitted that while the competition between Rahul and Iyer would only benefit the two, he warned them of the possible return of Hardik Pandya.

“When you have someone breathing down you neck like KL Rahul will feel Shreyas Iyer is breathing down his neck which is again good for Rahul because he would want to go out there not taking any match lightly. He would want to score in every game. And both of them are outstanding fielders and KL Rahul can keep wickets which is a huge plus. Iyer can also bowl. So it is good to have these kind of competitions for No. 5 and 6 not to forget that there is a certain Hardik Pandya who is also likely to comeback in the one-day side sooner than later,” he said.

Hardik did play only three ODIs this year, against England, scoring 100 runs in two innings with a half-century. He also bowled 17 overs across the thre innings, picking six wickets.

