‘Nothing in the laws’: MCC deems Mayank Agarwal fielding on knees ‘not unfair’

Mayank Agarwal's standing on his knees while fielding during the first Test between India and New Zealand, which ended in a draw, has generated many reactions.

Few were impressed with Agarwal's smart play, as it helped to tackle the lack of bounce on the surface. Some found it bizarre.

Jonny Singer, the Laws of Cricket Advisor at the MCC, is the latest elite member to join the debate, stating the Indian's fielding stance was well within the rules of the game.

“There is nothing in the laws to prevent a fielder fielding on his/her knees. In fact, this has become relatively common in recent years. Adopting a position on the knees, and maintaining it, is certainly not unfair,” Singer was quoted as saying in a report on Midday.

“If the fielder gets up or kneels down after the ball has come into play, then that might be considered to be a breach of Law 28.6.1. That would be for the umpire to decide,” he added.

Agarwal, position at second slip, was on his knees the entire time while fielding against spinners R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to negate the lack of bounce on the surface.

