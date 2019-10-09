‘Now you get deducted points for below-average pitch,’ du Plessis bats for World Test Championship rules

cricket

The ICC Test championship has added spice to the contest in the longest format, so much so that has already started to get varied opinions from different captains. While India captain Virat Kohli batted for doubling the points for an away Test series win ahead of the second Test match against South Africa in Pune, his South Africa counterpart, Faf du Plessis emphasised on the pitch factor and the need to earn points during a home series.

“Home games are going to be very important. We knew coming here, India will always be a tough place to play, but you’ve got to make sure you get your points at home. It’s not as obvious as making wickets like that [to suit the home side] anywhere, like what it was in 2015,” Plessis said.

The South African captain also said that the format of the World Test Championships will discourage teams from preparing tailor-made tracks for their own benefit. “That’s the big thing the Test championship has changed. In the past, if you had a below-average pitch, you got a warning, whereas now you get deducted points,” du Plessis said in the lead up to the Pune Test.

Du Plessis was indicating to the point deduction (from the home team) rule of World Test championship in case a match gets abandoned because of the poor condition of the pitch.

Kohli, on the other hand, spoke about a different aspect of the World Test Championship. Speaking on the eve of the 2nd Test match, Kohli said that a team should get double points for every away win. “If you’d have asked me to make the points table, I’d have asked for double the points for an away test win,” he said.

As per the fixtures of the ICC Test championship, a team will play three series at home and three series away over the next two years. The top two teams in the points table will play the final of the ICC Test championship at Lord’s in 2021.

The ICC’S Move to introduce the championship has garnered teams’ interest and praises but the points system has been several criticised. Each series, regardless of the number of Tests that will be played, has been rewarded 120 points and the points get divided according to the matches in a series.

Meanwhile, India and South Africa lock horns in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. Unlike the pitch in 2017, the track is also expected to aid pacers, courtesy weather conditions in the city. With a win in the first Test in Vizag, India lead the series 1-0.

