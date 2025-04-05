NZ pacer's quick instincts avert possible disaster for Tayyab Tahir as lights go off just before ball's release

A bizarre power failure halted proceedings during Pakistan’s final ODI of the series against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Saturday. The third ODI at Bay Oval took a dramatic turn midway through the 39th over; the lights went out just as Jacob Duffy was charging in to bowl as disaster was narrowly averted with the pacer pulling out in time, preventing a potentially dangerous delivery in the dark. Lights go off during the final ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand

The play resumed shortly after, however, with the Kiwis clinching a strong win. As soon as the lights came back on, Duffy dismissed the well-set Tayyab Tahir for 33 off 31, punctuating an oddly timed but decisive momentum shift in the match. New Zealand went on to clinch the game by 43 runs, sealing a dominant 3-0 sweep in the series.

Watch the moment:

For Pakistan, this tour has been a story of individual brilliance failing to spark collective performance. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan admitted as much after the match, expressing disappointment at the outcome. “Disappointing series for us,” he said. “(Positives) Babar was in good touch with two fifties. Naseem Shah's batting as well. In the bowling, Sufiyan Muqeem was the guy who bowled really well. I give credit to New Zealand in all departments. They've been playing well.”

Rizwan acknowledged New Zealand’s superior execution in key phases. “They played against us in Pakistan. There are professionals in all departments. We need to improve, that's it. In New Zealand, it's very important to play well against the new ball. We'll learn from here and fix it,” he said.

Asked whether Pakistan’s performance in the final ODI was their best of the tour, Rizwan was honest in assessment: “If you lose, you can't say like that. Individually we are good. New Zealand won all the key moments. After the Champions Trophy and this series, we'll leave the past.”

New Zealand’s clean sweep stands as a testament to their clinical dominance across departments, particularly in exploiting home conditions. For Pakistan, the challenge now lies in turning flashes of individual form into a cohesive, match-winning unit before the season's big-ticket assignments. The blackout at Bay Oval might have been temporary, but for Pakistan cricket, the search for consistent light at the end of the tunnel continues.