NZ vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match prediction: Why Kiwis are primed to make it 3 wins in 3 as they face Shakib's men

New Zealand are set to take on Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup on Friday, with the return of captain Kane Williamson boosting their chances. New Zealand have secured four points in the tournament so far and Williamson's comeback strengthens the Kiwis' batting lineup multifold. He will also be crucial in navigating the challenges posed by Bangladesh's spin-heavy attack on the slow Chepauk pitch. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson gets ready to bat during a practice session ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh(AP)

Williamson had missed the Kiwis' matches against England and the Netherlands due to injury; however, New Zealand will continue to miss the services of senior pacer Tim Southee, who is recovering from a fractured thumb sustained during the recent ODI series against England. With Williamson's return, the Kiwis face a selection dilemma, especially concerning Rachin Ravindra, who performed impressively in Williamson's absence.

Despite this minor headache, New Zealand's top-order batters, including Will Young, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell, are in good form. The MA Chidambaram track, known for assisting spin, could once again offer a turner, similar to the recent India-Australia match. In that game, Indian spinners took six wickets, indicating that spinners might play a vital role in the upcoming match against Bangladesh.

Although Bangladesh faced a heavy defeat against England, they have a secret point of joy – their spin trio. Captained by Shakib Al Hasan, the trio of Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken 11 wickets in two matches. They are expected to be key players against New Zealand. The Kiwis, on the other hand, have a spinner in good form, Mitchell Santner, who is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets so far.

Bangladesh dented in confidence

Bangladesh's big loss to England marked a stark contrast to their impressive performance against Afghanistan in their opening World Cup match. While the pitch conditions were distinct between the two games, Bangladesh failed to adapt effectively to the challenges posed by England in Dharamsala. Their persistence in bowling outside off-stump became a glaring vulnerability as they remained wicketless with that line of attack.

Inflexible tactics, such as Taskin Ahmed's limited bowling, Shakib Al Hasan's early completion of his overs, and an overreliance on off-spin against left-handed batsmen, hindered Bangladesh's performance and served as a reminder of adjustments they must make to compete at the highest level.

NZ high on confidence

New Zealand's campaign in the ongoing World Cup has witnessed several standout performances, with Ravindra and Conway delivering remarkable centuries against England. Additionally, Will Young and Tom Latham played pivotal roles in securing vital runs in the match against the Netherlands.

Mitchell Santner's impressive all-round capabilities further bolstered the team's performance. As they face Bangladesh, New Zealand has another ace up their sleeves in the form of Ish Sodhi, who could potentially join the playing XI following his exceptional six-wicket haul against Bangladesh in a recent match in Dhaka. The Kiwis had recently defeated Bangladesh 2-1 at the latter's home soil in an ODI series, and will certainly start as favourites in the World Cup game.

