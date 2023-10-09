NZ vs NED World Cup 2023, Match prediction: Why Netherlands' 16-year WC woe is likely to continue vs New Zealand

Barring the India-Australia match on Sunday, spectators have been almost absent from the remaining four games during the opening round of the league games of the 2023 ODI World Cup. It is expected to remain the same on Monday as well at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, even after New Zealand produced a stunner in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad by taking down title favourites and defending champions England with a nine-wicket victory. But probably with a few wins under their belts, which could lift them up from being mere 'underdogs' to potential title threats, New Zealand could manage to pull in some spectators. And it could all begin with a win in their second match of the tournament, against Netherlands on Monday. Netherlands' Colin Ackermann celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023(ANI)

What makes New Zealand the favourite against Netherlands?

Likely return of Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee: Having recovered from their respective injuries, the two fast bowlers are raring to go up against Netherlands. New Zealand have been rattled by injuries heading into the World Cup which led to many believing that the side may incur early hiccups and subsequently may not be a favourite for the semifinals. But the England game certainly proved them wrong. And now with the return of Southee, who had a surgery on his right thumb before the tournament, Ferguson, who suffered a back niggle before the previous match, New Zealand will look stronger than ever.

Williamson to miss out, but Blackcaps by Rahul+Sachin: The inclusion of Rachin Ravindra as a top-order batter has served as a masterstroke for New Zealand. It was Grant Elliot in 2015 ODI World Cup, Daryll Mitchell in the 2021 T20 World Cup and now the combination of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar - purely going by the story behind his unique name. The 23-year-old, who trained in Hyderabad in July earlier this year, will be aiming continue his sublime form after his unbeaten 123 against England. Meanwhile, Williamson will be looking to warm the bench for the Netherlands game as well.

What does history say?

Going by past encounters, New Zealand comfortably hold the upper edge having won all their four meetings. Their most recent face-off was in a three-match series in 2022 in New Zealand, while their maiden encounter was in a World Cup tie 27 years back. New Zealand had won by 119 runs in Vadodara, India.

Moreover, Netherlands have not won a World Cup game in 16 years now. They have played 21 matches in the tournament history, with their maiden appearance in 1996, incidentally against New Zealand, and only managed their first win in 2003, against Namibia before beating Scotland in 2007. They have since been on a seven-match losing streak.

But Netherlands can be giant killers...

Despite history and the strength of their team, New Zealand would not want to take Netherlands lightly, especially after their stellar run in World Cup qualifier tournament where they finished ahead of two-time world champions West Indies and a full-member nation in Ireland.

The Scott Edwards-led side remained with out a proper gametime for three months thereafter with both their warm-up games before the World Cup affected due to rain, yet they inflicted a scare on 1992 champions Pakistan in their opener. Not to forget, they are comparatively more well versed with the Hyderabad conditions, having played their first match at the venue, than the Blackcaps.

