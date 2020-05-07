Obviously a world class team: Joe Burns names series ‘you want to play in and do well in’

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:13 IST

Australia opener Joe Burns is eyeing the Tests against India should they take place later this year, to stabilise his stop-start international career, saying “you want to play in and do well in” this kind of series.

India is scheduled to play four Tests in Australia in December-January, a series which is currently in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 2.5 lakh lives across the world.

“They are obviously world class team. I think the two teams going at each other will be very exciting to watch and players playing against each other as well,” Burns told reporters in a video conference on Thursday.

“You look at the world ranking, they were number one and now we have got to number one, so I know that series will be anticipated by everyone and as a player this is a sort of series you want to play in and do well in.”With the coronavirus also threatening the T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia is under financial stress and has gone on a cost-cutting drive, which included standing down 80 per cent of its staff at 20 per cent salary.

There are also speculations that the Sheffield Shield for 2020-21 would be curtailed to cut costs.

Burns, however, hoped it won’t be tinkered with.

“I love the fact we have a really strong first-class system. The 10 games, where you play everyone twice,” Burns, who was struck down by a fatigue illness after an indifferent season, said.

“It leads to world-class players coming into Test teams. You don’t want to see that get changed.

“Obviously it is unique circumstances at the moment and There’s a lot of things to work through ... the players’ association is consulted on those things.”