'Officially the end game?': MS Dhoni sparks retirement speculation in morse code on arrival to Chennai for IPL 2025

With still a month left before the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again sparked rumours about his retirement from the IPL. However, unlike previous occasions, this time, the rumour began after Dhoni sent a clear message to the fans in a rather unique fashion.

On Wednesday, Dhoni arrived in Chennai to gear up for the 18th edition of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings, like every year, will hold a camp at the Chepauk for a month before CSK's first game of the season against arch-rival Mumbai Indians on March 23 at home.

However, video and pictures of Dhoni's arrival in Chennai went viral on social media after fans noticed his t-shirt had a coded message. Written in Morse code, a telecommunication method which uses a series of dots and dashes, it said: "One last time." The sight left fans on social media emotional.

'I want to enjoy cricket like a child'

Earlier last week, during the launch of his app powered by Single.id, Dhoni said that in whatever time he has left in this sport as an active cricketer, he wants to enjoy it like a child.

“I've retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is I just want to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years, you know, I will be able to play,” he said. “I want to enjoy it, how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o'clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we'll go and play cricket more often than not.

“But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence… (but it is) easier said than done,” he added.

With BCCI reinstating an old rule that was scrapped in 2021, Dhoni will play in IPL 2025 as an uncapped player. According to the rule, Indian players who haven't played an international game for five years or more can enter the auction as an "uncapped player." The 43-year-old's last appearance in an international game was in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, and he announced his India retirement a year later.