‘I was living a drunk life. My parents had divorced’: England pacer revisits his viral racist and sexist tweets

Almost a year after receiving flak for his racist and sexist tweets, England pacer Ollie Robinson opened about the incident. The 28-year-old addressed the subject while speaking to the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

Not so proud, he questioned his actions, which took place years before he went to make his England debut and called himself a changed man.

"When the tweets resurfaced. I felt like I was different already. But I looked at myself and thought: 'Do I still have those views? Am I still that person?'

"I might have turned a corner four or five years ago, but have I really got better? Are there bits of those tweets that are still in me?

"I was living a bit of a drunk life back then. My parents had divorced, and I was going out three or four times a week with my mates, joy-riding at night, living a different life to that person I feel I am now. I understand why people were shocked."

The tweets had emerged right after his impressive Test debut against New Zealand last year, which saw him pick nine wickets. However, his performance was overshadowed with his old tweets posted between 2012 and 2014, which triggered an uproar.

Subsequently he was also fined £3,200 and was handed a eight-match suspension by the country's Cricket Discipline Committee.

The pacer had then receive support from his teammates. Joe Root had condemned the tweets as "unacceptable" but went on to state: "He's fronted up to the dressing room and the world.

"I think the most important thing is that Ollie is a part of this dressing room and we had to support him. Give him an opportunity to learn and to understand that he has to do better."