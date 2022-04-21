'Umran says 'I'll bowl a bouncer'. Then you see the batsman lying on his back': Steyn explains facing SRH pacer in nets

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn has given a detailed account of what it is like for player to face Umran Malik in the nets. The young 21-year-old pacer from SRH is making waves in IPL 2022 with his searing pace and constantly clocking near 150 kph. Rashid Khan, who was with SRH the previous year had also explained how quick Umran was to face in the nets last year of the IPL and weighing in on the same, Steyn revealed how the youngster's pace has often left his teammates floored in the nets. (Also Read: 'He's been doing really well in the IPL for several seasons': SRH star roots for teammate to break into Indian squad)

"It's less coaching and more like excitement. I am at the top of the mark with them and we just talk: 'What are you going to bowl now? What are you thinking?' We talk cricket the whole time. I am not dictating to him. I get so excited when he says, 'I am going to bowl a yorker'. He bowls one and knocks the batsman over in the nets. 'Coach, I am going to bowl a bouncer'. I say go for it, and then you see the batsman lying on his back in the nets. It's really exciting standing so close and being able to watch that happen. He has got better and better. He has found rhythm, how he likes to take wickets, wants to bowl. Also, he has been allowed by the captain and coach to do what he wants," Steyn told Hindustan Times.

Steyn explained how he was able to lend a few advises to Umran, after the SRH pacer leaked a few runs in the first few matches of the season. And credit to the youngster, who Steyn gives credit for being open to suggestions. Once he grabbed 2/27 against Kolkata Knight Riders, there was no looking back and produced even better figures of 4/28 against Punjab Kings.

"Confidence is the big thing. The first two-three games, he went for a couple of runs; that's what happens when you are a fast bowler, bowling at the speed he is bowling at. You can very easily lose a little bit of faith in yourself, you might want to change something - 'maybe I should bowl slightly slower with more control'. But he has been given the go ahead by the coaching staff," Steyn pointed out.

"The guys have told him 'there are going to be days when you will go for runs because of how fast you bowl, not because you bowl badly'. Another day you run in and take four wickets and bowl a maiden over, that's also what pace does. You have to take the good with the bad. He has realised that if he sits in that middle ground, he is going to be successful. He is accepting the days when things will not go well because of his pace and loving the days when it goes really well. Then being humble by bringing himself back to the middle ground where he can carry on. It is great to see that."