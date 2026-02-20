Oman captain takes aim at Australia, wants ‘to crush’ them as ‘it’s the right time': ‘They are not doing well'

The T20 World Cup 2026 group stage will end on Friday with the final league game between Australia and Oman. No one would have believed that Australia wouldn't make it to the Super 8s if the same had been predicted before the tournament began. However, this is exactly what happened, as the Mitchell Marsh-led side failed to make it out of Group B, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe advanced to the next round. Australia's campaign was doomed from the start after the injury setbacks to Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The 2021 champions then faced back-to-back defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, leading to their early elimination. Oman captain Jatinder Singh said that Australia are not doing well (AFP)

Australia would now hope to gain some respectability by beating Oman in their final Group B match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. However, ahead of the game, Oman captain Jatinder Singh rubbed salt into Australia's wound, saying it's the perfect time for his team “to crush” the opponent, considering their performance so far.

Oman hasn't won a single match in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far after facing defeats against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Ireland. However, Jatinder is hopeful that his team will spring a surprise on the cricket giants, Australia.

Also Read: McDonald fires back at claims Australia prioritised Tests over T20s after World Cup exit: ‘We’ve been fully locked’ “100%, it is an opportunity. And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20is a game of momentum and moments. If you, I think, play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. So Australia is not doing well at the moment. As you rightly said, it is the best time to crush them,” Jatinder told reporters during the pre-match conference.

“Well, to be precise, they are also out of the tournament. The boys are really positive because we tried to play better cricket, but unfortunately, things didn't go our way. But I believe boys are looking forward to the next game against Australia and make a mark,” he added.

Australia criticism Ever since Australia crashed out of the tournament, several former players have criticised the management for not taking the World Cup seriously. However, head coach Andrew McDonald said that there is no truth to these claims.

“We've been fully locked into this for a period of time. This is one of our priorities. And I have heard that sort of narrative that the T20 World Cups don't matter to us. I think all that is a response to the performances of Australian cricket teams in these competitions. I think we won the one in 2021, and we haven't been as successful since that point in time, and the expectations on the Australian cricket team are high and rightfully so,” said McDonald.

“But to sit back and say that we're prioritising other formats or other versions of the game and not the T20 World Cup is entirely false. Have we had any challenges due to player injuries in the Test series? That's always something we deal with, and every nation has to deal with it. And it's very difficult to be high performing across three formats. And I think that's been one of the strengths of this group,” he added.

This is the third time in a row that Australia has failed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. This is the second time Australia has crashed out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage, the first being in 2009.