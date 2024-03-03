Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Live Score: Oman Under-19 beat Malaysia Under-19 by 19 runs

Edit Profile
    Mar 3, 2024 2:59 PM IST
    Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024
    Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Highlights :

    First Innings

    null Score - 154/10 in 47.2 overs


    null batting performance
    Jeet Shah 29(92)
    Varshieth Saai Dinesh 28(43)
    Hadiff Irwan 10-30-4
    Mohamad Fathul Fatri 7-17-1

    Second Innings

    null Score - 135/10 in 46.5 overs


    null batting performance
    Hairil Harisan 38(70)
    Muhammad Muqri Jafri 20(56)
    Prathiesh Ramesh 10-26-3
    Saumya Sampat 10-27-2

    RESULTS2nd Semi-FinalBangkok
    MAS-U19
    OMN-U19
    OMN-U19 beat MAS-U19 by 19 runs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 3, 2024 2:59 PM IST

    Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Live Score: There will be no commentary available for this game.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:02 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024

    Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Match Details
    2nd Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 between Oman Under-19 and Malaysia Under-19 to be held at Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

