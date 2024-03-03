Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Live Score: Oman Under-19 beat Malaysia Under-19 by 19 runs
Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Highlights :
First Innings
null Score - 154/10 in 47.2 overs
null batting performance
Jeet Shah 29(92)
Varshieth Saai Dinesh 28(43)
Hadiff Irwan 10-30-4
Mohamad Fathul Fatri 7-17-1
Second Innings
null Score - 135/10 in 46.5 overs
null batting performance
Hairil Harisan 38(70)
Muhammad Muqri Jafri 20(56)
Prathiesh Ramesh 10-26-3
Saumya Sampat 10-27-2
Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Live Score: Oman Under-19 beat Malaysia Under-19 by 19 runs
Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Live Score: There will be no commentary available for this game.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024
Oman Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Match Details
2nd Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 between Oman Under-19 and Malaysia Under-19 to be held at Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.