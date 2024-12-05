Ominous for India batters as Michael Vaughan makes ‘Pat Cummins’ prediction ahead of pink-ball Test

Michael Vaughan has backed Australia captain Pat Cummins to get his mojo back in the pink-ball Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cummins had an ordinary outing in the first Test at Perth. Despite help from the surface, he only managed to pick three wickets, and Australia also suffered a crushing 295-run defeat in the series opener. He will now be under pressure both as a captain and bowler to regain his rhythm and inspire his team to bounce back in the second Test of the five-match series at Adelaide. Pat Cummins gestures in the field on the third day of the first cricket Test between Australia and India in Perth.(AP)

Vaughan suggested that the Aussie skipper looked rather rusty in Perth as he last played a Test before that in March. “He’s a world-class performer, a brilliant captain and a brilliant bowler. (But) the one thing I’ll say is he did look short of a gallop in the first Test,” he told The Follow On.

“He’d not been playing any cricket. He had not played any longer format cricket since March. So I would think this week in Adelaide, he will be up on his pace because of what he did last week," he said.

Australia managed to bundle out India for 150 in the first innings at Perth. But the pace troika of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were just ineffective in the second essay and the visiting batters dominated them by posting 487/6 decl.

However, Vaughan suggested that the first Test would have surely helped Cummins to shift his mindset back to red-ball format. “I think the first Test will be good for him. He’s got some overs back into his body, into his mind, playing the longer format back into his system, and I think he’ll be better for it," he added.

Drop in pace a reason behind Pat Cummins' underwhelming form

The Aussie skipper's pace also dropped this year, and he was unable to cause much trouble to the Indian batters on a surface with pace and bounce. Vaughan also discussed the same and said the drop in pace is allowing the batters some extra time to adjust.

“Pace is a lot for Pat Cummins. If he is down to 135 (or so), I think it gives the batters that extra little bit of time to adjust to the movement and the accuracy that he produces. We saw it in the Ashes, actually, a couple of years ago, that when England got after him, and when England got after Australia, England looked like a team that were dominating. The field was spread and run scoring became that much easier," Vaughan added.