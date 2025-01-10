On this day: Bangladesh's historic first Test victory against Zimbabwe

On this day in 2005, Bangladesh secured their inaugural Test victory, defeating Zimbabwe by 226 runs in Chittagong. This landmark win came in their 35th Test match, over four years after achieving Test status in 2000. Bangladesh players take a lap of the ground after winning their first Test match by beating Zimbabwe in Chittagong.(Getty Images)

The first Test of the series took place at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong, where Bangladesh scored 488 runs in the first innings, with notable contributions from Habibul Bashar (94) Rajin Saleh (89) and Mohammad Rafique (69). In response, Zimbabwe managed 312 runs, giving Bangladesh a substantial first-innings lead of 176. In their second innings, Bangladesh declared at 204 for 9, setting Zimbabwe a target of 381 runs. Zimbabwe was bowled out for 154, leading to Bangladesh's victory by 226 runs.

Building a strong foundation

Winning the toss, Bangladesh elected to bat, aiming to establish a commanding total. Captain Habibul Bashar led the batting lineup with a solid 94, narrowly missing out on a century. Allrounder Mohammad Rafique contributed with a valuable 69 runs, bolstering the team's position. The lower order also provided crucial runs, with Mashrafe Mortaza scoring a quick 48 off 44 balls to power Bangladesh's innings to 488.

Zimbabwe's innings faltered as they struggled to build good partnerships until skipper Tatenda Taibu (92) and Elton Chigumbura (71) offered resistance in the middle order. For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique was instrumental with the ball, claiming 5 wickets for 65 runs as the tourists were all out for 312.

In their second innings, Bangladesh looked to set an imposing target for Zimbabwe. Once again, Habibul Bashar rose to the occasion by scoring 55 runs. Contributions from the middle and lower order allowed Bangladesh to declare at 204 for 9, setting Zimbabwe a challenging target of 381 runs for victory.

Enamul Haque Jr's heroics

Facing a daunting target, Zimbabwe's batting lineup faltered under pressure. Enamul Haque Jr, a 19-year-old left-arm spinner, delivered a brilliant performance, taking 6 wickets for 45 runs. His efforts helped bowling out Zimbabwe for 154 and sealing a historic victory for Bangladesh.

This triumph was a watershed moment for Bangladesh cricket, marking their emergence on the international stage. The victory ended a prolonged wait for success in Test cricket and was celebrated nationwide. Following this historic win, Bangladesh drew the second Test against Zimbabwe, securing their first Test series victory.

Bangladesh's next Test victory came four years later against a West Indies side weakened by the absence of key players due to a strike.