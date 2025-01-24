On this day: Brisbane Heat clinch second BBL title after 11-year wait

On this day in 2024, Brisbane Heat clinched their second Big Bash League (BBL) title, ending an 11-year title drought, with a 54-run win over the Sydney Sixers at the SCG. Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers by 54 runs in the final of the Big Bash League 2024.(Getty Images)

Put in to bat, the Heat's innings was anchored by opener Josh Brown, who scored a brisk 53 runs off 38 balls, studded with five boundaries and three sixes. His partnership with captain Nathan McSweeney (33 runs off 32 balls) laid a solid foundation. Matt Renshaw provided a late surge with an unbeaten 40 off 22 deliveries, propelling the Heat to a total of 166 for 8 in 20 overs.

For the Sixers, Sean Abbott was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 32 runs. His efforts, including a brilliant 19th over where he took three wickets, which helped restrict the Heat's scoring in the final overs. Spinner Steve O'Keefe, playing his final professional match, also contributed by dismissing the in-form Josh Brown.

Heat's bowling brilliance

Defending 166, the Heat's bowlers delivered a superb performance. Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson led the attack with impressive figures of 4 for 26, dismantling the Sixers' batting lineup. He was well-supported by Xavier Bartlett and legspinner Mitchell Swepson, who took two wickets each, ensuring the Sixers were bowled out for 112 in 17.3 overs.

Key moments in the match

Early breakthroughs: Michael Neser and Spencer Johnson struck early, removing openers Daniel Hughes and Jack Edwards, putting the Sixers on the back foot.

Middle-order collapse: The Sixers struggled to build partnerships, with regular wickets falling due to the disciplined bowling attack by the Heat.

Final flourish: Renshaw's fluent knock down the order proved crucial, adding valuable runs that set a challenging target for the Sixers.

Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson was named Player of the Match for his match-winning bowling performance, which played a big role in securing the Heat's victory.