On this day: Harmanpreet Kaur wrote her name in cricket folklore with a whirlwind 171-run knock in 2017 WC semis

cricket

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:57 IST

The women’s cricket team has gained immense popularity in India in the past few years. The often neglected team captured the imagination of the cricket fans during their run to the finals of the 2017 Cricket World Cup in England. The final was watched by millions and India’s women’s cricket team earned the respect and adulation of the country. Since then, women cricketers have continued to shine on the world stage and also reached the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, the start to superstardom begun at the 2017 World Cup. But it wouldn’t have been possible if not for Harmanpreet Kaur’s stunning knock against the mighty Australia team. On July 20, 2017, Harmanpreet hit 171 runs off just 115 balls to stun the defending champions and take India into the finals of the 50-over Women’s World Cup.

The match was reduced to 42 overs per side due to rain. India had won the toss and the Mithali Raj-led side elected to bat first.

India was reduced to 35/2 in the 10th over as Smriti Mandhana (6) and Punam Raut (14) were sent back to the pavilion.

It was then, that Harmanpreet joined Mithali Raj in the middle and the duo went on to form a 66-run stand.

Mithali (36) was sent back to the pavilion in the 25th over, but Harmanpreet continued to march on for India.

Harmanpreet found support in Deepti Sharma and both batters formed a 137-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The right-handed Harmanpreet registered 20 fours and seven sixes in her innings to take India’s total to 281/4 in the allotted 42 overs.

India then managed to defend the total as the side bundled out Australia for 245 runs.

Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets while Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey registered two wickets each.

India managed to enter the finals of the tournament, and Harmanpreet was declared as the Player of the Match.

The Mithali Raj-led side, however, stumbled to a loss in the finals against hosts England in the finals at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

(with ANI inputs)