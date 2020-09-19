On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh stunned the world and etched his name in history

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:53 IST

Yuvraj Singh will always be remembered fondly by cricket fans all round the world due to his achievements in the game. He was played a pivotal role in India’s triumph at 2007 World T20 while being the man of the series at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, one of the most iconic moments in world cricket will always be Yuvraj hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over at the 2007 T20 World Cup. It eventually led to India’s victory over England.

That exact moment is still played on TV screens by Indian fans even though it happened 13 years ago in South Africa. Yuvraj’s name is forever etched in history. He scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.

In that match between India and England, the Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first. Yuvi came out to bat when Robin Uthappa’s wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board. India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs.

The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

The 38-year-old was phenomenal in India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

Yuvraj has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement. In his letter, he has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not pursue options of playing in the global T20 leagues.

The 2011 World Cup-winning hero has spent the past few months grooming the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.

