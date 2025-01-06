On this day: Monkeygate scandal that rocked cricket and marred Australia’s record win

On this day in 2008, Australia secured a 122-run victory over India, equalling their record of 16 consecutive Test wins, however, the match was overshadowed by controversies involving umpiring errors and allegations of racial abuse. The Sydney Test, remains one of the most contentious matches in cricket history. File image of Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh during the Sydney Test in 2008 that was marred by controversies.(AFP)

Australia batted first, posting a formidable total of 463 runs. Andrew Symonds was instrumental in this innings, scoring an unbeaten 162, a feat later tainted by his admission of having edged a ball early in his innings—a fact unnoticed by the umpires.

In response, India amassed 532 runs, with Sachin Tendulkar scoring a masterful 154 not out. The match seemed poised for a draw until Australia's second innings declaration at 401 for 7, set India a target of 333 runs. The Indian batting lineup faltered, and were bowled out for 210, handing Australia a dramatic win in the final minutes of the fifth day.

Umpiring controversies

The match was marred by several umpiring errors that significantly impacted its outcome. Umpires Steve Bucknor and Mark Benson were at the centre of these controversies:

Andrew Symonds' edge: On 30, Symonds edged a delivery to the wicketkeeper, a dismissal opportunity missed by the umpires, allowing him to score a match-defining 162 not out.

Michael Clarke's non-dismissal: Clarke edged a catch to second slip but stood his ground. Later, he claimed a contentious catch to dismiss Sourav Ganguly, which was upheld by the umpires based on a pre-series agreement to trust the fielder's word.

Other errors: Multiple decisions, including a stumping opportunity against Symonds and several leg-before-wicket appeals, were adjudged incorrectly, leading to widespread criticism.

These errors prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lodge an official protest, resulting in the International Cricket Council (ICC) replacing Steve Bucknor for the third Test in Perth.

'Monkeygate' scandal

A significant flashpoint during the match was the altercation between Indian offspinner Harbhajan Singh and Australian allrounder Andrew Symonds. Symonds accused Harbhajan of directing a racial slur, alleging he was called a "monkey." Match referee Mike Procter conducted a hearing and imposed a three-match ban on Harbhajan. The decision incited strong reactions from the Indian camp, including threats to abandon the tour. Upon appeal, and with testimonies suggesting a misunderstanding, the ban was overturned, and Harbhajan received a 50 per cent match-fee fine instead.