On this day: Parthiv Patel leads Gujarat to maiden Ranji Trophy title with record-breaking chase

On this day in 2017, Gujarat clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title by defeating Mumbai in a thrilling final at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Gujarat won the title by pulling off the highest successful run chase in a Ranji Trophy final, surpassing a target of 312 to win by five wickets. Parthiv Patel led from the front with scores of 90 and 143 in both innings of 2016-17 Ranji Trophy finals against Mumbai in Indore. (Getty Images)

The final was a closely contested battle with Mumbai, with a record 41 Ranji titles, were the favorites, but Gujarat's determination and strategic play led them to a historic win.

Mumbai put in to bat struggled against Gujarat's disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for 228 runs. Prithvi Shaw (71) and Suryakumar Yadav (57) scored fifties in Mumbai's first while for Gujarat RP Singh, Chintan Gaja and Rujul Bhatt picked two wickets each.

Gujarat's response

In reply, Gujarat posted 328 runs, securing a crucial 100-run lead. Captain Parthiv Patel led from the front, scoring a vital 90 runs, and was well-supported by Manprit Juneja (77). Their partnership laid a solid foundation and gave Gujarat the crucial lead.

Facing a deficit, Mumbai needed a strong performance in their second innings. They managed to score 411 runs, setting Gujarat a challenging target of 312 for victory. Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Nayar rose to the occasion, with Iyer and Nayar scoring 82 and 91 respectively.

Chintan Gaja, the 22-year-old medium-pacer playing only his third first-class match, was instrumental in restricting Mumbai, claiming a career-best 6 for 121.

Chasing 312 in a Ranji Trophy final was unprecedented, but Gujarat approached the target with precision. Parthiv Patel once again showcased his leadership and batting skills, scoring a magnificent 143 runs. He formed a crucial century partnership with Manprit Juneja, who provided stability at the other end. Their combined efforts steered Gujarat towards the target.

Key performances

Parthiv Patel: The captain's contributions in both innings (90 and 143) were really crucial for Gujarat. His aggressive yet composed batting in the second innings was instrumental in achieving the record chase.

Manprit Juneja: Juneja's partnerships with Parthiv Patel in both innings provided the backbone for Gujarat's batting, ensuring stability and momentum.

Chintan Gaja: His exceptional bowling in the second innings (6 for 121) played a big role in restricting Mumbai to a manageable total.

This historic victory marked Gujarat's first Ranji Trophy title, ending Mumbai's dominance in the tournament. Notably, Mumbai had not lost a Ranji final since the 1990-91 season.