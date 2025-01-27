On this day: When India defied a 'poor' pitch to stun South Africa in Johannesburg

On this day in 2018, India pulled off a remarkable 63-run victory over South Africa in the third Test at the Wanderers Stadium. The win not only prevented a series whitewash but also equally special as it was achieved in tough batting conditions. Virat Kohli celebrates with Cheteshwar Pujara as India beat South Africa in the third Test at the Wanderers Stadium in 2018.(Getty Images)

India opted to bat first on the treacherous Johannesburg pitch, which was already showing signs of uneven bounce and excessive seam movement. The visitors managed to post 187 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring 50, and skipper Virat Kohli contributed with a vital 54. Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel exploited the pitch effectively.

South Africa, in response, found the going equally tough. Their innings folded for just 194, giving them a slender seven-run lead. Hashim Amla top-scored with 61 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the Indian bowling attack brilliantly, taking 3 for 44 while Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-wicket haul.

Gritty innings by Kohli and Rahane

Despite tough batting conditions, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane batted with exceptional skill and grit in the second innings. The Indian skipper scored a crucial 41 runs, while Rahane added a fluent 48 runs. Down the order, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami played a good hand with the bat by scoring 33 and 27 respectively, before the visitors were bowled out for 247.

Chasing 241 for victory, South Africa lost opener Aiden Markram early but Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla formed a resilient partnership, adding 119 runs for the second wicket. The partnership raised hopes of a successful chase but once Amla fell for 52, the rest of the South African batting lineup collapsed. Elgar remained unbeaten on 86 off 240 balls while wickets tumbled around him.

Mohammed Shami led the charge with a fiery spell, claiming 5 for 28 and breaking the back of the hosts' chase. Bumrah and Ishant Sharma provided excellent support, finishing with two wickets each. South Africa were bowled out for 177, falling short by 63 runs.

The pitch controversy

The pitch at the Wanderers was the subject of intense scrutiny throughout the match. On the third day, play was temporarily halted when Dean Elgar was struck on the helmet by a delivery that bounced alarmingly. There were serious concerns about player safety, with many calling the surface unfit for Test cricket. Despite the challenges, the Indian team pushed to continue. The ICC later rated the pitch as "poor".

Moreover, this Test marked a historic moment in cricket, as it became the first series of three or more matches in which all 40 wickets fell in every game. Despite losing the series 2-1, India's victory in Johannesburg will be remembered for the team's ability to adapt and excel in tough conditions.