On this day: When Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest to scale Mount 3000

cricket

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:49 IST

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the history of the sport, if not the best. The legendary India cricketer holds multiple batting records to his name in both One-day Internationals and Test cricket.

On this day, 25 years ago, Tendulkar scripted history by becoming the youngest batsman to score 3000 runs in ODIs. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the 1995 edition of the Asia Cup in Sharjah.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted to a sub-par score of 202/9 in their allotted 50 overs. None of the batsmen could get past the fifty-run mark with Hasan Tilakratne top-scoring with 48.

Venkatesh Prasad was the pick of Indian bowlers as he scalped a three-wicket haul while Javagal Srinath scalped two. Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble scalped one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Indian openers Tendulkar and Prabhakar didn’t break a sweat as they put on a 161-run opening stand to put the team on course for a well-deserved victory.

Prabhakar fell for 60 but Tendulkar kept going and notched up a fine century. He remained not out at 112 as India romped home with 16.5 overs to spare. Tendulkar’s innings included 15 boundaries and one six.

Courtesy of this century, Tendulkar also became the youngest to scale Mount 3000 as he went past the mark 15 days shy of his 22nd birthday.