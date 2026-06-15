Once again, Deepti shows she knows how to pick her moments

New Delhi: Deepti Sharma cemented her reputation as India’s go-to ICC tournament performer by delivering her best T20I bowling figures (5/10) against Pakistan. Deepti Sharma celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ayesha Zafar. (AFP)

Having played a crucial role in India’s 64-run win in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener, she assessed that her performance was not built on extravagant turn or a mystery variation. Instead, it came from understanding the surface and controlling her pace through the air.

“On today’s pitch speed was very crucial,” Deepti told reporters after the win. “I was varying it in every over and that helped me a lot.”

It was a revealing insight into a spell that changed the course of the match. Pakistan had negotiated the Powerplay well and looked comfortable at 53 despite losing two wickets. For a brief period, India was under some pressure.

Yet while the opening overs suggested a batting-friendly contest, Deepti brought into the equation what she thought would become increasingly important as the innings progressed.

The pitch was slowing down and beginning to offer more assistance to the spinners. As the surface changed, so did her approach.

“I think because it was turning, I varied my pace in every ball and every over,” she said. “Because it’s turning, I just had belief that I have to bowl a little bit slower in the air and just believe in myself and bowl in the right areas.”

That combination of patience and intelligent execution became the defining feature of her spell. Throughout the post-match interaction, she repeatedly stressed “good balls,” “good areas,” and keeping things simple.

“My focus was to bowl in the same area back to back,: she said. “I wasn’t thinking too much.”

With one side of Edgbaston considerably shorter, she found herself bowling from the more difficult end. Rather than viewing it as a problem, she treated it as an opportunity.

“I always like that challenge,” she said. “I told myself to take it positively.”

Following her direct hit from short third man to run out Muneeba Ali for 41, she ensured she triggered a collapse with the ball that Pakistan could not recover from.

Along with Deepti’s spell, Shree Charani impressed with 3/21 as India’s spinners tightened their grip in the middle phase.

The performance also reflected the evolution of a cricketer who has spent nearly a decade delivering on the international stage. Asked to compare the 19-year-old who emerged during the 2017 World Cup – also held in England and Wales – with the player she is today, Deepti spoke about learning, reviewing her performances and continually searching for improvement.

“I think I like the pressure conditions and ICC tournaments; I feel I have started again from where I had finished (last year’s 50-over World Cup), so it feels good,” Deepti said after the match.

“I’m focusing on my process — the same things I do in practice I am applying in matches. These things help me and the only thing is that I have to keep moving forward and not stop and day by day have to keep improving.”

She credited regular conversations with bowling coach Avishkar Salvi and said she still studies her own videos in search of areas to get better. That process-driven mindset was evident throughout her spell against Pakistan.

Even after producing the best figures of her T20I career and becoming the leading wicket-taker in this format, her explanation of her process was almost understated.