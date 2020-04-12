‘Only stats he is worried about is win/loss column’: Former England captain lauds Virat Kohli

cricket

No cricket conversation these days is complete without mentioning India skipper Virat Kohli’s name and same happened when three great former cricketers came together for a chat recently. Former England captain Nasser Hussain, former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Krishnamachari Srikkanth heaped praise on Kohli and his winning mentality.

Hussain revealed a conversation with former India head coach Duncan Fletcher regarding Kohli. Hussain stated Fletcher had seen very early that Kohli is going to be a big star in the future.

“He is not worried about stats. The only stats he is worried about is the win/loss column. I was speaking to (former India head coach) Duncan Fletcher about him and he said ‘watch out for this lad. He has a real fight and character in him’,” Hussain said in Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Srikkanth, meanwhile, compared Kohli to 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev and stated the current captain’s self-belief is immense and that has helped him become one of the best batsmen in the world.

“I played with Kapil Dev and played under him. I can compare Virat Kohli with Kapil Dev. I see a tremendous amount of self-belief in him,” Srikkanth told Star Sports.

Laxman expressed his admiration for Kohli’s intensity and said he doesn’t let it drop even for a second during a match.

“The one thing I admire about Virat Kohli is his intensity. One thing I was worried about was whether he will burn out quickly. But not even one session or one over he lets his intensity drop and that is really commendable,” Laxman told Star Sports.