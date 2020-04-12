Saw him doing that first time in 10 years: CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 08:14 IST

Chennai Super Kings’ physio Tommy Simsek gave an insight into skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s training regime and he insisted the wicket-keeper-batsman is ‘determined’ to seal a spot in India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Simsek revealed Dhoni was preparing hard for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the start of the tournament was postponed till April 15 from its original date March 29 due to coronavirus pandemic.

The CSK physio stated he saw Dhoni keeping during Chennai’s pre-tournament practice session this year, something which he hasn’t done in a long time. He believes that Dhoni was trying to get back into groove considering he hasn’t played any type for cricket since India’s defeat at the hands of New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final.

“First time I saw him keep wickets in 10 years. That shows how determined he was to play in the T20 World Cup,” Simsek said in Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Former India cricketer and chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth, however, feels if the IPL doesn’t take place then Dhoni should not go to the World Cup as India’s first-choice stumper. He believes that Rahul will take up the position behind the stumps in Australia if this year’s IPL gets called off.

“I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak,” Srikkanth told Star Sports.

“Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented.

“I wouldn’t mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely if the IPL doesn’t happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup,” he added.

“Let’s be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself. But the question is for the World Cup team. So you’ll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals.”