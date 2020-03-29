e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Only thing flying around like a tracer bullet is corona’ - Ravi Shastri tells people to stay indoors

‘Only thing flying around like a tracer bullet is corona’ - Ravi Shastri tells people to stay indoors

Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has also brought sport to a standstill after leading to cancellation and postponement of events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships.

cricket Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Ravi Shatri.
File image of Ravi Shatri.(Getty Images)
         

India coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said the “only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona”, using his famous cliche to convey his message of staying home at all costs. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, claiming over 30000 lives so far while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people. Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has also brought sport to a standstill after leading to cancellation and postponement of events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships.

Also read: Jaffer picks all time IPL XI, MS Dhoni to captain, no AB de Villiers

And it was no different with cricket. “Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you,” Shastri wrote on his twitter handle. 

The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to enforce a three-week national lockdown with an aim to stem the spread of the deadly disease that has led to 25 deaths and more than 1000 positive cases in the country. Shastri had earlier called the forced break a “welcome rest” for his busy national team players.

“(This rest) cannot be a bad thing because towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries,” Shastri had said. “It has been tough but a welcome rest for players,” the coach had said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM cautioning against the impact of prolonged lockdown
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM cautioning against the impact of prolonged lockdown
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone recharge plans that offer 3GB/day and more
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone recharge plans that offer 3GB/day and more
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news