Wasim Jaffer picks all time IPL XI, MS Dhoni to captain, no AB de Villiers

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 14:54 IST

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has picked his all-time IPL XI and MS Dhoni will lead this side. Taking to Twitter, Jaffer posted his team in which Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga are the four foreign players in his 12-member team.

Rohit Sharma will partner Chris Gayle at the top of the order and they will be followed by Suresh Raina. Virat Kohli walks out at number 4. MS Dhoni and Andre Russell add power to the middle order while Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan will be the two all-rounders.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah will take charge of the ball and well, they along with Rashid Khan will pose difficult questions to any batting order. Ravindra Jadeja will take up the duties of the 12th man in the squad.

In a move to buy some time to decide on the way ahead the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and pushed back its start to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The tournament was scheduled to begin on March 29 with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through an official mail.