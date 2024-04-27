Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after LSG vs RR: Sanju Samson nears Virat Kohli; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant enter top-5

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson inched closer to Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap list with a brilliant unbeaten 71-run knock off just 33 deliveries during the win against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. His counterpart, KL Rahul, also climbed to third spot as he top-scored for his side in the game with a 78-run innings, albeit in a losing cause. While Samson has 385 runs to his name, Rahul tails him closely with 378 runs. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, continues at the top with 430 runs in nine innings. Sanju Samson skipper of RR (Rajasthan Royals) bats against LSG (Lucknow Supergiants) during IPL Match No. 44th at Atal Bihari Bajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium

In the afternoon match on Saturday, Rishabh Pant also climbed in the Orange Cap list, even as he scored 31 against Mumbai Indians. Pant is now fourth in the list with 371 runs, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine is fifth with 357 runs in eight matches.

Delhi Capitals defeated the Mumbai Indians in the afternoon match, further complicating the latter's chances for the playoff qualification. However, Tilak Varma, who smashed a quick half-century during the 259-run chase for MI, climbed to seventh spot in the Orange Cap list and currently has 336 runs to his name in nine innings.

The evening match saw Lucknow Super Giants setting a 197-run target for the Royals at the sluggish Ekana Stadium, but the latter had little difficulty in chasing down the target to register their eighth win in nine matches, further extending their lead by six points over second-placed KKR at the top of the table.

On to Sunday's double-header

On Sunday, Virat Kohli will have a chance to extend his lead once again, as his side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, takes on the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. GT captain Shubman Gill will also look to re-enter the top ten in the Orange Cap list; he has 304 runs to his name so far in nine innings.

In the evening match, Chennai Super Kings will be in action against the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose star opener Travis Head is currently 10th with 325 runs at an incredible strike rate of 212.41. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is the side's highest scorer, and is sixth in the Orange Cap list (349 runs in eight matches).