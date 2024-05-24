Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after SRH vs RR: Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson's season ends in heartbreak, Virat Kohli firmly at top

Sunrisers Hyderabad booked a place in the final of the 2024 Indian Premier League on Friday night, beating the Rajasthan Royals by 39 runs in Chennai. The Pat Cummins-led side posted a competitive 175/9 in its 20 overs and benefited with no dew on the surface as they restricted the Royals to 139/7 to set up a final against Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue. Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after SRH vs RR: Parag, Samson's season ends; Kohli atop(ANI)

Sent in to bat, SRH managed an above-par score, thanks to a brisk 34-ball 50 from Heinrich Klaasen. Travis Head and Rahul Tripathi also made valuable contributions, scoring 34 and 37 respectively, to set a challenging target for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In response, Rajasthan Royals' batting lineup faltered after a positive start from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite a fighting 42 from Jaiswal and an unbeaten 56 from Dhruv Jurel, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to build partnerships and keep up with the required run rate.

Earlier in the match, RR's decision to bowl first seemed to pay off as their pace duo, Trent Boult and Avesh Khan, wreaked havoc on the SRH batting order. Boult finished with figures of 3/45 while Avesh Khan was more economical with 3/27.

Sandeep Sharma also chipped in with two crucial wickets, ending with 2/25. However, their efforts weren't enough to prevent SRH from posting a total that ultimately proved too much for RR to chase down.

Orange Cap in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has all but assured his Orange Cap for the season following SRH's win on Friday. He remains top with 741 runs to his name, while the nearest competitior to his spot, Riyan Parag, fell on 6 and ended his season with 573 runs in 16 matches. Travis Head is the only player among the top-five still in contention as he has a match remaining in the final; however, he is over 175 runs behind Kohli, standing at fourth (567 runs in 14 matches).