OTD: How Chris Gayle's historic century in 2007 redefined T20 cricket

On this day in 2007, the cricketing world witnessed a historic moment as the first-ever T20 World Cup began with a bang. The opening match between West Indies and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg was not just any game—it marked the arrival of a new era in cricket, largely because of Chris Gayle. Chris Gayle's 117 off 57 balls was the first century scored by a player in T20 Internationals.

The first T20I century

Chris Gayle's 117 off 57 balls in this match was a dawn of a new beginning in cricket. He became the first player to score a century in T20 Internationals, a milestone that set the tone for what T20 cricket would become. Gayle's innings was a masterclass in power hitting, as he tore apart the South African bowling attack, smashing 10 sixes and seven fours. He reached his century in just 50 balls.

Despite Gayle’s heroics, the West Indies' total of 205 for 6 proved not enough as it was chased down by South Africa with surprising ease. Herschelle Gibbs led the way with an unbeaten 90 off 55 balls, as South Africa completed the chase in just 17.4 overs, leaving Gayle's incredible innings as a bittersweet memory for West Indies fans.

A sign of things to come

This match was not just about Gayle's century; it was a clear indication of how T20 cricket was going to evolve and push forward cricket's popularity in non-cricket playing nations. The match saw over 400 runs scored in less than 40 overs, which was a sign that T20 would be a game for batters, where bowlers would need to innovate constantly to survive.

Gayle's innings remains one of the most memorable moments in T20 history, not only because it was the first century but because it encapsulated the essence of T20 cricket — fast-paced, thrilling and unpredictable.

Chris Gayle: The T20 legend

Chris Gayle’s legacy in T20 cricket goes far beyond that one century. Over the years, he amassed many records in the format. Gayle has scored over 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, he has also hit 22 centuries in T20s, along with over 1,000 sixes.

Gayle’s ability to dominate the shortest format of the game earned him the title of the "Universe Boss," a nickname that perfectly captures his impact on T20 cricket.

The aftermath of the knock

The 2007 T20 World Cup was the tournament that put T20 cricket on the map. Gayle’s century was one of the highlights, but the tournament also saw India emerge as the unexpected champions, which helped popularise the new format.

In retrospect, Gayle's innings against South Africa was not just a brilliant individual performance; it was a glimpse into the future of cricket. Today, T20 cricket is the most popular and lucrative format, attracting millions of fans and top players from around the world.