OTD: How Rohit Sharma's double century powered India’s 3-0 whitewash of South Africa

On this day in 2019, India completed a historic 3-0 series whitewash against South Africa in the third Test match held in Ranchi. This victory marked India’s 11th consecutive Test series win at home, further cementing their reputation as a powerhouse in home conditions. The match showcased the full force of India’s batting and bowling, with contributions from both experienced players and debutants. Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first day of the third Test match against South Africa in Ranchi.(AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking double century

The standout moment of the match was Rohit Sharma’s 212, his maiden double hundred in Test cricket. Promoted to open the batting during this series, Rohit’s innings was a masterclass in aggression and patience. His knock helped India post a mammoth total of 497 for 9 declared. Rohit, who was also named the Player of the Series, tallied 529 runs across the series, making a strong case for his future as a Test opener.

Ajinkya Rahane, who played a supporting role with a well-crafted 115, partnered with Rohit to build a massive 267-run stand, which ultimately broke South Africa’s spirit. This partnership set the tone for the rest of the match, as India put themselves in a commanding position.

South Africa’s struggles

Throughout the series, South Africa struggled to match India’s intensity, and the Ranchi Test was no different. Their batting collapsed once again, managing just 162 in their first innings. Theunis de Bruyn, brought in as a concussion substitute for Dean Elgar, who had taken a blow to the helmet, offered some resistance in the second innings, but it wasn’t enough. Zubayr Hamza’s 64 was another bright spot in an otherwise bleak performance from the Proteas.

India enforced the follow-on for the second consecutive Test, and South Africa crumbled in their second innings, managing only 133. The match ended on the fourth day as debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took two quick wickets, including a bizarre dismissal where Lungi Ngidi was caught after the ball rebounded off Anrich Nortje’s arm.

Bowling brilliance

India’s bowlers, particularly the pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, were pivotal in the series sweep. The Ranchi pitch, expected to aid spinners, turned out to be a happy hunting ground for India’s fast bowlers. Shami and Yadav wreaked havoc, sharing 10 wickets between them in the match. Their ability to reverse swing the ball and consistently hit the right lengths left the South African batters with no answers. In fact, 16 South African wickets fell on the third day alone, highlighting the dominance of India’s pace attack.

While much attention was on the fast bowlers, Shahbaz Nadeem’s late inclusion proved fruitful as the left-arm spinner grabbed four wickets on his debut.

This innings and 202-run win in Ranchi was India’s biggest victory against South Africa in Test cricket, marking the first time they had completed a clean sweep against the Proteas. The win also catapulted India to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table with a maximum of 240 points.