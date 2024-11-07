OTD: Maxwell’s double century revives Australia from the brink to stun Afghanistan

On Nov 7, 2023, during a crucial World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Mumbai, Australia faced a challenging run-chase of 292. The Afghan bowlers initially dominated the game, and Australia’s top order crumbled quickly, leaving the team in a precarious position of 49 for 4 in the ninth over. Things went from bad to worse when, by the 19th over, Australia were reduced to 91 for 7, with little hope of recovery and Afghanistan firmly in control. Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during a match against Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup in Mumbai.(AP Photo)

In walked Glenn Maxwell, Australia’s explosive allrounder, and played one of the most remarkable innings in ODI history. Though Maxwell had started with a modest 22 off 26 balls, his batting soon shifted gears in no time.

Maxwell’s record-breaking knock

Battling debilitating cramps, he scored his next 179 runs off just 102 balls, turning the game on its head. What made his innings legendary was not just the speed but the circumstances: Maxwell became the first cricketer to score a double century while chasing in an ODI and the first Australian to hit a double hundred in this format. His 201 not out came off 128 balls and included a breathtaking 21 fours and 10 sixes​.

Furthermore, his 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins, who contributed with a modest but crucial 12 runs off 68 balls, is the highest eighth-wicket stand in ODI history.

Battling cramps and nerve

What made Maxwell’s performance even more iconic was his physical struggle. By the 41st over, Maxwell was visibly battling cramps that affected his mobility. There were moments when he was almost immobile at the crease, relying on his remarkable hand-eye coordination to play the big shots. At one point, Maxwell collapsed to the ground, his legs seizing up, but he refused to leave the field, receiving only brief on-field treatment before resuming his assault. He managed to score 54 of his final runs essentially without moving his feet, transforming a match that seemed beyond reach into one of the most unforgettable chases in World Cup history​, and in the process sealing Australia's spot in the semis.

Afghanistan’s strong effort

While Maxwell’s innings stole the spotlight, Afghanistan's performance earlier in the match was commendable. Their opener, Ibrahim Zadran, scored 129 off 143 balls. Afghanistan’s late hitters, including Rashid Khan, also contributed with crucial cameos, helping their team reach an impressive 291. The Afghan bowlers followed up with an inspired start, reducing Australia’s powerful lineup to ruins before Maxwell’s maverick knock changed the game​.