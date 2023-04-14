‘Our execution hasn’t been ideal': DC assistant coach Agarkar on poor show in IPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with four back-to-back losses in IPL 2023. They are still searching for their maiden win in this tournament. But coming to think of it, the David Warner-led side haven't played that bad a cricket. They just haven't been able to crunch moments. New Delhi, Apr 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' Captain David Warner and teammate Axar Patel fist bump each other during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)

The time is running out now. They need to get their campaign back on track very quickly if they want to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

DC will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar said they have been lacking on the execution.

"Hopefully, we are getting a bit closer to a victory. A couple of deliveries could've gone either way in our last match. We've not played as well as we can. We know the quality that this team has. Unfortunately, our execution hasn't been ideal."

The Assistant Coach further added, "It's in our hands to turn it around. We've got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible."

Agarkar expressed that the Delhi Capitals players will focus on what they can do when they take on RCB, "Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team. They made the playoffs last time as well. But we'll focus on what we can do as Delhi Capitals. We know that we can certainly defeat anyone on the day and that is what we'll try to do."

