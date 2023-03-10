'Our last Test was six months back': Angelo Mathews makes massive statement amid race against India for WTC Final spot

Sri Lanka are taking on New Zealand in a two-Test series, which is their first appearance in the longest format of the game since July last year. Ever since their three-Test series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka took part in the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, and limited-overs bilateral series against Afghanistan and India. Interestingly, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side can book a place in the final of the World Test Championship if it achieves a clean sweep-win in the series against New Zealand – given India don't beat Australia in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Angelo Mathews has now spoken about the lack of Test cricket action for Sri Lanka; in 2023, the island nation will play only five matches in the longest format – one of which is against Ireland, who are not a part of the World Test Championship yet.

"Unfortunate that we are not playing too many Test matches this year - it's as few as five," Mathews said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo after Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand.

“We are coming off a long layoff - the last Test was six months back.”

Mathew further referred to Sri Lanka playing only five Tests in 2023, stating that it doesn't help the ‘Test cricket dying’ narrative.

“Everyone's talking about Test cricket dying, but we're not doing any good for Test cricket playing only five Tests a year. Hopefully we'll get more matches this year. Five feels like not enough,” said the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

Sri Lanka's series against New Zealand will be the last bit of action in this edition of the World Test Championship before the final in June. Australia have already qualified for the title clash after their win in the third Test against India earlier this month. The Indian team were runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament as New Zealand had lifted the title in 2021.

