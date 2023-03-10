Watch: Rohit in anguish, Kohli licks his wounds as India come so near yet so far to breaking Khawaja-Green partnership

The misery continues to pile on India with Australia dominating yet another session in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. Resuming Day 2 on 255/4, Australia played out only the second wicketless session of the series – the first was yesterday – to reach a commanding 347/4 at lunch on a pitch with absolutely nothing in it for the bowlers. Usman Khawaja reached 150, while Cameron Green nears his century as both teams headed into a break. India were made to toil hard with once again some wayward bowling returning to haunt them with Australia blazing away to score 92 runs from 29 overs in the session.

Green and Khawaja have put on 177 runs off 290 deliveires until lunch – the highest partnership of the series. In an otherwise rudderless session for India, the only real opportunity they had came in the last over before lunch when a sharp delivery from Mohammed Shami squared up Green to take the outside edge of his bat. But unfortunately, the ball raced through the vacant second slip – Virat Kohli was the lone man in the cordon – and thudded into the boundary board. There was another close moment earlier in the session too, with Khawaja inside edging a drive off Ravindra Jadeja, too but none as chancy as this one.

As India missed a trick in pouncing on to the opportunity, the expressions said it all. Kohli imagined himself to be at first slip and envisioned taking the catch, while captain Rohit Sharma was in absolute agony. To be fair, even if there had been a fielder where the ball went through, it wouldn't have carried. This is how much things went Australia's way. The only time India looked like taking a wicket was when Shami was bowling and Jadeja got a few to spin from the rough.

Umesh Yadav had a rough day, getting hit for three boundaries in an over as Australia continue to dominate on this belter of an Ahmedabad surface. Khawaja looked in complete control, while Green was the aggressor making sure the boundaries didn't dry up. India began the session looking to tighten the leash on Australia but the two set batters soon changed the narrative. With Australia consolidating, they look set to put the highest single-inning total of the series, overtaking India's 400 in the first innings of the Nagpur Test.

