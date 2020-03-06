‘Our little bundle of joy has arrived’: Wriddhiman Saha blessed with a boy

cricket

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:26 IST

India wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been blessed with a baby boy, the cricketer announced late on Friday. Saha took to social media share the news with his fans and also put up a picture of the little one. His post read: “Our little bundle of joy has arrived!Me, Romi and big sister Anvi are ecstatic to welcome our little baby boy into this world.”

Our little bundle of joy has arrived!

Me, Romi and big sister Anvi

are ecstatic to welcome our little baby boy into this world. #2020baby pic.twitter.com/GFbKbNCGdN — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 6, 2020

Also Read: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH

Saha was recently part of the Indian team which lost against New Zealand 0-2 in the Test series. Saha, however, failed to get a chance to play in either of the two Tests as Rishabh Pant took over the role behind the stumps.

The inclusion of Pant over Saha didn’t go down well with few former India cricketers and they slammed the decision to keep ‘team’s best wicket-keeper’ out of the XI in New Zealand.

“Purely on wicketkeeping skills for a Test match, Saha is a better choice. If you compare the batting aspect, Pant can change the complexion of a game. So, playing Pant was not a bad idea. I wouldn’t say it was a disaster. He didn’t do anything wrong behind the stumps,” former India kieeper Farokh Engineer was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

Also Read: Shafali has provided fresh perspective to how T20 can be played: Bangar

“He [Pant] kept getting beaten. He had to save the Test but at the same time, also needed to get some runs. Had he tried to be flashy, he would have been ostracised for throwing away his wicket. The poor chap was in a dilemma. But when he was at sea, that’s when he should have tried to get behind the ball and play some shots. If I was captain, I would have told him to play his natural game more. He was playing an unnatural game,” he added.

Nayan Mongia, who also kept wickets for India in both Tests and ODIs, had a clear favourite when it came to choosing between Pant and Saha as he insisted that the wicket-keeper position should be kept for a specialist.

“I have always maintained that if Saha is fit and performing, he should be playing in Tests. I have no second thoughts about this. It looks like the team management is looking for a batsman more than a wicketkeeper. Wicketkeeping is a specialist job in Test matches whether it is the spin or pace-friendly situation,” Mongia said.

Also Read: ‘Big bad Mitch’:Stokes fuels war of words with Johnson after handshake jibe

Saha is likely to feature in Bengal’s upcoming Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra starting Monday. He is likely to be included in the lineup in place of opener Abhishek Raman who is struggling for runs. Saha last played for Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji season where he averaged 38.33 from four matches.