Out or not out? Rinku Singh's unusual DRS footage triggers intense debate between umpire, AFG players during 3rd T20I

Team India endured a tough start to its third and final match of the T20I series against Afghanistan on Wednesday. The side lost four wickets within the Powerplay, as Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Virat Kohli (0), Shivam Dube (1), and Sanju Samson (0) departed without largely troubling the scorers. Captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss for the third successive time in the series but decided to bat, deviating from his earlier decisions to bowl in the first two matches. Rinku Singh had a LBW decision against him overturned in the 3rd T20I(X)

Samson's dismissal brought Rinku Singh to the crease, as the duo of Rohit and the Indian youngster steered a rebuild after the early blows.

In the 9th over of the game, India faced another setback as Rinku was adjudged leg before wicket by umpire Virender Sharma. Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmed was confident in his appeal, leading to the umpire raising his finger. Rinku immediately opted for a review, and it initially appeared that all three reds would confirm Rinku's dismissal. However, the UltraEdge revealed an inside edge off Rinku's bat before the ball hit his pad, saving the left-handed batter.

The problem arose when there seemed to be a slight gap between the bat and the ball when the UltraEdge indicated a faint murmur. Veteran Afghanistan star Mohammad Nabi and other players engaged in a discussion with the umpire at the bowler's end. Still, the DRS ultimately proved successful, allowing Rinku to survive the dismissal scare.

Earlier in the game, umpire Virender Sharma had another decision gone wrong when he adjudged a leg bye when Rohit Sharma smashed a delivery down the leg side for a four. The Indian captain was yet to open his account then, and he had been dismissed for a duck in the previous two matches. When Rohit realised the four runs weren't added to his total, he hilariously complained to the umpire, who apologised for the call.

India are leading the three-match series 2-0 and will be aiming to secure a clean-sweep victory in the final T20I in Bengaluru.