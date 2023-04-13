Home / Cricket / Overseas headache for Dhawan as star all-rounder could face axe for Livingstone; PBKS' Dream11 Predictions vs GT

Overseas headache for Dhawan as star all-rounder could face axe for Livingstone; PBKS' Dream11 Predictions vs GT

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 13, 2023 03:02 PM IST

The Punjab Kings will be hopeful for a stronger performance when they meet Gujarat Titans on Thursday night.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 13. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will hope to put the heavy loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game behind them and win their second consecutive game in Mohali.

Hyderabad, Apr 09 (ANI): Punjab Kings Rahul Chahar celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad Mayank Agarwal during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction) (IndianPremierLeague twitter)
Hyderabad, Apr 09 (ANI): Punjab Kings Rahul Chahar celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad Mayank Agarwal during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction) (IndianPremierLeague twitter)

PBKS have won two of their three matches in the ongoing IPL season. The Trevor Bayliss-coached outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their opening two matches before suffering their first loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

With four points from three matches, the Punjab Kings are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2023 standings.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan has led from the front this season. He is the current top run-getter this season with 225 runs at a strike rate of 149, including the scores of 86* and 99* in the last two games. The PBKS hierarchy will want more from the other batters as Prabhsimran Singh is the second highest run-scorer for the franchise this season with only 83 runs. In the loss against SRH no batter other than Dhawan and Curran managed to register a double-figure score.

The PBKS batting will be boosted by the return of Liam Livingstone. The hard-hitting English batter has joined the PBKS camp and could make his comeback against Gujarat Titans. After the Kings roped in Livingstone for INR 11.50 cr at the IPL 2022 mega-auction, the England all-rounder repaid their faith by scoring 437 runs in 14 matches at an outstanding strike rate of 182, while also managing a healthy average of 36. He smashed four half-centuries in the IPL last year. Besides his scintillating batting displays, Livingstone also contributed as a useful off-spinner. He picked up six wickets at an economy of 8. Livingston might replace Matt Short in the line-up for the game against GT provided he is match fit.

They will also hope that Bhanuka Rajapaksa who scored a half-century in the season opener, will be back fit in a few games after he picked up a muscle injury against RR.

Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis have picked 11 wickets between them at an economy of 8 this season. The spinners have been underwhelming so far with only Rahul Chahar picking up 2 wickets.

PBKS will hope for more from Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. He has had an underwhelming season so far, scoring 49 runs in the three games and has picked up just the solitary wicket at an economy of almost 10.

Even though Ellis has been impressive so far this season he might be replaced by Kagiso Rabada in the line-up as the South African quick is available again after concluding national duty. Rabada picked up 23 wickets at an economy of 8 in IPL 2022. Here's the likely XI for Dream11 fantasy predictions:

Impact Player: Rishi Dhawan could be utilised as the Impact Player against GT.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh.

Top and Middle Order: Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk).

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
punjab kings indian premier league ipl shikhar dhawan + 2 more
punjab kings indian premier league ipl shikhar dhawan + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out