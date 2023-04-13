Overseas headache for Dhawan as star all-rounder could face axe for Livingstone; PBKS' Dream11 Predictions vs GT

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 13. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will hope to put the heavy loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game behind them and win their second consecutive game in Mohali. Hyderabad, Apr 09 (ANI): Punjab Kings Rahul Chahar celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad Mayank Agarwal during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction) (IndianPremierLeague twitter)

PBKS have won two of their three matches in the ongoing IPL season. The Trevor Bayliss-coached outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their opening two matches before suffering their first loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

With four points from three matches, the Punjab Kings are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2023 standings.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan has led from the front this season. He is the current top run-getter this season with 225 runs at a strike rate of 149, including the scores of 86* and 99* in the last two games. The PBKS hierarchy will want more from the other batters as Prabhsimran Singh is the second highest run-scorer for the franchise this season with only 83 runs. In the loss against SRH no batter other than Dhawan and Curran managed to register a double-figure score.

The PBKS batting will be boosted by the return of Liam Livingstone. The hard-hitting English batter has joined the PBKS camp and could make his comeback against Gujarat Titans. After the Kings roped in Livingstone for INR 11.50 cr at the IPL 2022 mega-auction, the England all-rounder repaid their faith by scoring 437 runs in 14 matches at an outstanding strike rate of 182, while also managing a healthy average of 36. He smashed four half-centuries in the IPL last year. Besides his scintillating batting displays, Livingstone also contributed as a useful off-spinner. He picked up six wickets at an economy of 8. Livingston might replace Matt Short in the line-up for the game against GT provided he is match fit.

They will also hope that Bhanuka Rajapaksa who scored a half-century in the season opener, will be back fit in a few games after he picked up a muscle injury against RR.

Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis have picked 11 wickets between them at an economy of 8 this season. The spinners have been underwhelming so far with only Rahul Chahar picking up 2 wickets.

PBKS will hope for more from Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. He has had an underwhelming season so far, scoring 49 runs in the three games and has picked up just the solitary wicket at an economy of almost 10.

Even though Ellis has been impressive so far this season he might be replaced by Kagiso Rabada in the line-up as the South African quick is available again after concluding national duty. Rabada picked up 23 wickets at an economy of 8 in IPL 2022. Here's the likely XI for Dream11 fantasy predictions:

Impact Player: Rishi Dhawan could be utilised as the Impact Player against GT.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh.

Top and Middle Order: Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk).

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON