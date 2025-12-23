Owning the window, showcasing South Africa to the world: Graeme Smith identifies SA20’s defining benchmark

As SA20 prepares to enter a new season, its ambition is no longer limited to survival or spectacle. League commissioner Graeme Smith has made it clear that the focus is now on sustained growth, with SA20 pushing towards his vision of becoming the world’s second-strongest T20 competition after the Indian Premier League (IPL). For Smith, that vision rests on three defining benchmarks: owning the international window, amplifying South Africa’s cricketing identity, and converting that clarity into sustained viewership growth. SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith during an event ahead of Season 4 of SA20(PTI)

Earlier this month, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis shed light on Smith’s singular ambition for the league. “The idea is to get as close to the standard set by the IPL and make this the second-strongest league,” Kallis said.

Having played in and worked closely with the IPL, Smith entered the SA20 project with a clear blueprint. Central to it was the belief that the league must serve as a launchpad for South African cricket. The national side’s emergence as one of the most consistent performers in global tournaments in recent years has not been a coincidence. SA20 has played a significant role in building that depth, providing a strong pipeline of talent for the national selectors.

But Smith’s sights are now set higher, to establish SA20 not just as a feeder system, but as one of the most followed and recognisable T20 leagues in the world.

The first step has been identifying a fixed window in the calendar year, largely around January. While the opening three seasons of the SA20 began in January, this time the tournament will kick off on Boxing Day. Securing a defined slot not only helps fans associate that period with the league, but also allows overseas players to plan their schedules and ensure availability.

“Look, I think for us we’ve worked really hard to make sure that our window in December, and more broadly January and February, is one we dominate and truly own. I think we’ve done very well in building the league to the level it is now,” Smith said in response to a query from Hindustan Times during a media interaction on JioStar Press Room ahead of ahead of SA20 season 4.

Smith also spoke about the growing global recognition of SA20, noting how the league’s vibrancy, competitive cricket and summer atmosphere have made South Africa a compelling watch for viewers around the world.

"Seeing fans come back to the game in South Africa and big crowds returning has been a real highlight for us. But the main thing is ensuring we give the players and teams the best possible platform to perform. We want South African cricket to be strong into the future, and providing that platform is critical.

When I travel around the world, just speaking to people in the game who tune in, they love seeing South Africa on television — the vibrancy, the competitive cricket, and the sense of enjoyment during our summer. Those are the things we want to make sure shine through again," he added.

The former South Africa captain also pointed to SA20’s strong metrics, stressing that the league has emerged as the biggest T20 competition outside India in terms of viewership, while underlining the importance of sustaining year-on-year growth.

"In terms of metrics and viewership, including global viewership, we’ve achieved some incredible numbers over the last few years. The stats show we are the biggest league outside India, and for us it’s about continuing to grow year on year.

Commercially, we’ve gone from strength to strength and attracted strong partners for several years going forward. Building the league to this level and seeing people get behind it has been hugely encouraging."

