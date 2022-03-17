PAK v AUS: After Pat Cummins, David Warner gets his hands dirty trying to fix Karachi pitch, wife Candice reacts - WATCH

The pitches in the ongoing series between Pakistan and Australia have been in the news mostly due to the wrong reasons. While several ex-cricketers from both the countries slammed the Rawalpindi surface rated ‘below average’ by ICC, some unique sight was witnessed in the following Test in Karachi.

Members of the Australian team - Pat Cummins and David Warner - were seen getting their hands dirty while trying to fix the pitch in the second Test, which ended in a draw.

A video of the Australian Test captain hammering the landing surface of the pitch on Day 4 went viral on social media and Warner was also seen doing the same in the final day.

PCB shared the video of Warner beating the surface with a hammer in almost exact fashion as Cummins. The video didn't take much time to generate traction from the fans as Warner's wife Candice too shared her reaction on the incident.

Retweeting the video shared by PCB, Candice in her tweet wrote: “I wish David Warner would do this a little bit more around the house”.

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

The match, which was dominated by Australia in the first three days, saw a captivating finish with captain Babar Azam leading Pakistan's fight. The 27-year-old fell short from a well deserved double century as he was dismissed on 196 by Nathan Lyon.

The captain however did his job as Pakistan escaped a draw after being handed a 506-run target - the highest fourth innings chase in Test cricket history.

He found great support from opener batter Abdullah Shafique, who scored 96 in the second innings and stitched 228-run stand with Babar for the third wicket.

Rizwan then took responsibility and scored an unbeaten 104 off 177 balls to help his side salvage a draw. Pakistan were batting at 443/7 when umpire closed play in the final day.

The three-match currently stands at 0-0, with the first two contests ending in a draw. The third and final Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting from March 21.