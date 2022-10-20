‘Pakistan batters will face a lot of difficulty against India pacers Shami and Bhuvneshwar’: Aaqib Javed

Jasprit Bumrah won't be there but that doesn't mean the Indian pace attack will lack venom. Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh in all likelihood will be India's seamers in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Sunday. With Hardik Pandya there to bowl a couple of overs in the middle, it is unlikely that India will feel the need for Harshal Patel. Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed said the Pakistan batters will find it difficult to score runs against Shami and Bhuvneshwar.

Javed said Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will have to deal with Bhuvneshwar's swing and Shami's seam in the powerplay on Sunday on a Melbourne track that is expected to have a good carry.

“Shami and Bhuvneshwar are very good seam bowlers. Pakistan's team will face difficulty because it will be tough to score runs against them... Shami is a very good seam bowler when he gets assistance from the pitch and Bhuvneshwar is one of the best in seaming conditions," Javed said on PakTV.

He also added that losing Bumrah in Australian conditions won't be that big a blow to India as they have bowlers who can make use of the conditions. "It would have been a much bigger blow had they not been playing in Australia. Bumrah can create stuff on flat pitches with his yorkers, bouncers and pace variations but in Australian conditions, India have bowlers who can do a good job," Javed added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had dismissed Babar Azam with the new ball in the Asia Cup earlier this year and the fact that he has been in good rhythm in the first six overs will give India hope of dislodging the Babar-Rizwan opening pair. If they can do that then the Indian spinners can put the Pakistan middle order under immense pressure.

Shami's fitness, however, will be a concern for India. He bowled a brilliant last over in the warm-up match against Australia, taking three wickets and giving away only four runs when 11 were required to win the match for India but that was the only over he has bowled in competitive cricket of late.

A washout in the next warm-up game against New Zealand meant India haven't had the opportunity to see Shami bowl his full quota. The veteran right-arm seamer has made a comeback after recovering from Covid-19 and he hasn't played a T20I since last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

