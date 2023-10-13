'Pakistan bowlers bachenge kaise Rohit Sharma se?': Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq terrified of India captain's form

Pakistan greats Wasim Akram, Misabh-ul-Haq, and Moin Khan were bowled over by India captain Rohit Sharma's dazzling display of batting in World Cup 2023. Rohit smashed 131 off 84 balls and smashed records as India chased down the 273-run target in just 35 overs. Rohit went past Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with the most number of centuries in World Cups. It was his 7th in World Cups and 31st overall, which also helped him surpass Australia legend Ricky Ponting to rise to the third spot in the list of most centuries in ODI cricket. Rohit also became the joint fastest to 1000 World Cup runs in just 19 innings along with Australia's David Warner. His 62-ball century was also the fastest by an Indian in World Cup history. India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during World Cup 2023(PTI)

Rohit hit as many as five sixes on Wednesday to break Chris Gayle's record for most international sixes. Rohit now has 556 sixes in international cricket compared to Gayle's 553.

The fact that Rohit's unbelievable display of strokeplay came just before the much-anticipated match against Pakistan is what has got the former Pakistan cricketers worried. Wasim Akram said Rohit appears to be a different "beast" altogether.

"Rohit Sharma looked so beautiful. He played proper shots and took no risks at all. He had a lot more time than the other batters. Kohli scored a fifty, it was a good knock, he was in control but Rohit was a different beast altogether," he said on A Sports.

'Where do you bowl to Rohit Sharma?': Misbah

Misbah-ul-Haq, another former Pakistan captain, said the bowlers would not know where to bowl to Rohit when he is in that kind of form.

"Ye sab dekhne k baad mujhe lagta hai baki sare teams pe bohut pressure hoga. Ball karna kaha pe hai? (There will be a lot of pressure on every team now after watching Rohit bat like this. Where do you bowl to him?) If you bowl outside the off stump, he hits hit for boundary, if you go straight, he lifts you over your head, if you drop it short, he pulls you for a six over square leg or fine leg. The way he is batting let alone the margin of error, they will have no clue where to bowl," Misbah said.

"Bachna kaise hai? (How do you survive this onslaught?) It'll be very difficult for the Pakistan bowlers," Akram was quick to add.

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Moin Khan said Shaheen Afridi will have to be at his best to remove Rohit early. "He has to be dismissed early, maybe if Shaeen lands a yorker or someone bowls a very good bouncer. Otherwise, it seems very difficult to get him out," he said.

Akram also lauded the Indian captain for his stunning conversation rate in World Cups.

"Look at his record. He has got 7 World Cup hundreds in just 19 innings. The great Sachin Tendulkar scored 6 in 44 innings. Sangakkara had five in 35 innings and Ponting scored 5 centuries in 42 innings. So to get 7 centuries so quickly in World Cups is phenomenal."

Both India and Pakistan have gotten off to a good start in this World Cup. India beat Australia and Afghanistan comfortably while Pakistan got the better of Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON