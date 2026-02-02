Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: ICC set to drop the hammer on PCB after shocking decision

The choice follows after a week of contemplation within the PCB and government regarding what decision should be made for the World Cup, and follows quickly on the heels of Bangladesh already having withdrawn – the cracks in the cricket relationships on the subcontinent beginning to widen, turning canyon-like.

PCB chair and Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi remains at the heart of the entire operation, and will be expected to release a statement or a presser sooner rather than later.

For now, questions will also hover around what this means on the cricket field itself, and how it affects Pakistan's hopes of qualification.