Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: ICC set to drop the hammer on PCB after shocking decision
Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: The PCB and Pakistan government announced on Sunday night that the team would be travelling to Sri Lanka for the World Cup campaign – but would not play vs India on Feb 15.
Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: On Sunday night, the PCB and Pakistan government pulled back the string on Pakistan's match against India on February 15 in Colombo, stating the team wouldn't play that game without providing any reasons as yet. In a halfway-house decision where they play the World Cup but won't play against India as manner of protest, the PCB has been warned by the ICC to expect plenty of 'consequences' for this decision.
The choice follows after a week of contemplation within the PCB and government regarding what decision should be made for the World Cup, and follows quickly on the heels of Bangladesh already having withdrawn – the cracks in the cricket relationships on the subcontinent beginning to widen, turning canyon-like.
PCB chair and Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi remains at the heart of the entire operation, and will be expected to release a statement or a presser sooner rather than later.
For now, questions will also hover around what this means on the cricket field itself, and how it affects Pakistan's hopes of qualification.
Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: Pakistan announce boycott but will travel
Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: Read the Pakistan government's very brief, very direct message regarding the World Cup from Sunday night:
“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”
Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome
Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: It's the last week before T20 World Cup action begins on the weekend, and teams are dropping like flies. It's safe to say that ‘healthy’ isn't a word you would use to describe the landscape of things within the cricket world in the Indian subcontinent.
PCB set to boycott their match against India in Colombo on February 15 – let's catch up, before preparing for any sort of statement later today.