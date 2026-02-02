ICC clampdown looms on PCB after India T20 World Cup game boycott; WTC points, rankings and legal risks stack up

The Pakistan government on Sunday put an end to days of speculation. While granting approval for Pakistan’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, it barred the team from taking the field on February 15 in the Group A match against India in Colombo. The decision did not sit well with the ICC. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to send an official letter to the ICC conveying the government’s directive, the global body has warned that a selective boycott could invite punitive sanctions. India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other on February 15 in the 2026 T20 World Cup (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

The ICC not only questioned the Pakistan government’s decision but also urged the PCB to consider the “significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country,” warning that the move could impact the global cricket ecosystem.

ALSO READ: Pakistan's decision to boycott India T20 World Cup match sign of 'protest' against ICC's 'biased decisions': Report According to a report by news agency PTI, the PCB is staring at a host of possible sanctions from the ICC. These include the loss of World Test Championship (WTC) points, a freeze in ICC rankings movement, top member nations refusing to tour Pakistan for bilateral assignments, and a blanket ban on overseas players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The ICC could also reportedly withdraw the PCB’s share of central revenue — a move that would significantly strain Pakistan cricket’s finances.

On the field, as mentioned earlier in a RevSportz report, the PCB could also be dragged to court and asked to pay compensation by the host broadcaster should it make the boycott of the India game official. Of the 55 matches scheduled at the 2026 T20 World Cup, none carries greater commercial value than the India-Pakistan clash. This marquee fixture, whether in the Asia Cup or global tournaments, is the single biggest revenue driver for broadcasters and the ICC.

A Cricbuzz report noted that while each India international match is valued at around USD 10–11 million (close to INR 100 crore), a game against Pakistan is worth nearly double. As a result, the host broadcaster could face ad revenue losses of INR 200–250 crore if the fixture is called off, with 10-second commercial slots for the match priced at close to INR 40 lakh.