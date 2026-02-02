Pakistan could ‘bear losses’ worth INR 2300 crore for T20 World Cup no-show against India: ‘They have no backers at ICC’

With less than two weeks to go for the marquee T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, the deadlock between ICC and the PCB is expected to produce more fireworks after the two boards stand at opposite ends of the spectrum. Pakistan have pulled out of the February 15 match against India, but the ICC wants the PCB to reconsider its decision, with failure to do so risking sanctions. An ICC punishment looms for PCB and its cricketers (PTI)

However, if the PCB doesn’t budge, the ramifications could be severe, with a highly likely scenario in which the board pays the entire loss out of its own pocket. Given how gargantuan the India vs Pakistan beast is in terms of broadcasting, advertising, and revenue, the value of an IND-PAK match is expected to be around US$250 million, roughly translating to ₹2300 crore, according to media outlets such as The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. And with the ICC not expected to let it brush it under the carpet, several sanctions could be on the table, including paying the entire amount out of its own pocket.

‘PCB has no backers at ICC’ “PCB will be made to bear the losses for their no-show,” an official told Hindustan Times. “The PCB has no backers in the ICC. Not only do they stand to lose their share from ICC revenue based on their hardline stance, it will be difficult to secure NOCs for overseas players from various countries for the Pakistan Super League. PCB’s bilateral agreements with various cricket boards will come under strain.”

Despite strained relations between India and Pakistan following last year's Pahalgam terrorist attacks, no international match between the two sides has yet been called off. The only two games that were cancelled were at the World Championship of Legends last July, as the senior men’s and the Under-19 teams played each other repeatedly, including their respective Asia Cups. However, with PCB announcing their decision to ‘not take the field’ in Colombo, this infamous first could land the board in a huge hole.